Shang Chi Box Office (India): After taking a good start on Friday (2.97 crores) and then growing over the rest of the weekend, Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings saw a gradual drop over the weekdays. On Monday (1.53 crores) itself the film dropped almost 50% when compared to Friday and post that there was a constant dip seenon Tuesday (1.22 crores), Wednesday (1.06 crores) and Thursday (0.86 crores).

Ideally, the film should have stayed around the 1.50 crores mark on the weekdays as that would have promised a much better hold in the second week. However, that looks unlikely now. The good news though for the film is that there is no real competition from Bollywood or Hollywood. Thalaivi has released only at select theatres and has hardly any presence at the multiplexes. Considering the fact that the superhero film is finding its maximum audiences at these properties, there won’t be any impact.

The film has collected 15.28 crores so far and though at one point in time it had seemed that Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings will cruise past the 30 crores mark, that won’t happen now. The best case scenario for the film is 25 crores lifetime and anything more than that would be an added bonus.

The wait continues for a true box office biggie.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

