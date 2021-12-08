The wedding season means that we get to see Bollywood celebrities showcase their most stylish looks by adorning ethnic outfits. Amongst the celeb who gives us fashion goals for the wedding season is Kiara Advani. The ‘Shershaah’ actress mesmerised us with her choice of ethnic outfits.

Kiara never fails to bedazzle us with her gorgeous look and fashionable temperament. She keeps it simple and does not go overboard with her makeup or accessories.

Recently, Kiara Advani was seen adorning a sunshine look in a three-piece ethnic attire of a gorgeous yellow chikankari sharara set. The elegant ensemble piece designed by Ritika Mirchandani has a full-sleeve V neck cropped blouse paired with an embellished sharara. Instead of donning a dupatta, Kiara did not hesitate to complete the look by wearing an intricately embroidered cape.

The golden embroidery of the outfit gave Kiara Advani a regal and ethereal appeal. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she almost looked like the Indian Serena Van Der Woodsen in her golden attire.

To let the outfit do all the talking, Kiara simply wore a layered diamond necklace with matching ear-studs. Even the makeup was kept minimal, with Kiara opting for a middle-parted hair with soft waves. Her look was completed with smokey kohled eyes with a tinge of shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and glossy nude lip colour.

Kiara Advani kept the look simple and classy for the occasion. Fans could not help but praise her beauty in the comments. One user wrote, Pretty✨🙌❤️. Even the designer duo, Gauri and Nainika shared their praise with a heart emoji

She has previously swooned us over with her gorgeous ethnic looks during the promotion of Shershaah. The wine coloured saree and striped-print lehenga look got her fans gaga.

Well, we are ‘guilty’ and awed by Kiara’s charm and stunning looks.

Currently, the actress has her kitty full with projects such as Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

What do you think about Kiara Advani’s ethnic attire? Tell us in the comments below

