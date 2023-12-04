Koffee With Karan 8’s seventh episode will see Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal seated on the couch, and this refreshing pair will be spilling some major beans, as glimpsed in the promo. Notably, ‘The Beauty and the Bahadur’—Kiara and Vicky—have previously starred opposite each other in Lust Stories (2018) and Govinda Naam Mera (2022), but it’s their first time together on KWK.

The latest season of Koffee With Karan began on a contentious note, with the first episode resulting in a massive backlash against power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, whose remarks during the premiere did not go down well with a certain section of netizens. However, six episodes into the season, the Karan Johar-hosted talk show has gained momentum, churning out the juiciest and spiciest gossip from some of Bollywood’s top stars, including the Deol Brothers, Rani Mukerji-Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday.

The latest promo for Koffee With Karan 8 has Kiara Advani revealing when her beau Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her. At the same time, Vicky Kaushal shares what his wife, Katrina Kaif, adoringly calls him. Scroll ahead for more details.

In the promo, Kiara reveals that last season, when Vicky and Sidharth had come together for KWK, she and Sidharth had just returned from Rome. She also goes on to add that it was in Rome that Sid proposed to her. To this, Vicky says, “He (Sidharth Malhotra) played it really well!” Next, we see a gaming segment where Vicky is asked what the three names are by which Katrina addresses him. He replies, “Boobo, baby, and… Eh!” This makes Karan and Kiara go ROFL. At one point, we also see Kiara and Vicky try out different hook steps from some iconic Bollywood songs. Meanwhile, Kiara reveals she calls Sidharth ‘monkey’ and he calls her back by the same name.

Next up, we see the guests partaking in a new game titled ‘Take a Shot’, where they have to take a shot if the answer is yes. When Karan asks them if they are messier than their partner, both Kiara and Vicky take a shot. Kiara reveals how she is always peeping into her husband’s phone when Karan asks if they thought of snooping on their partner’s phone. Well, Kiara does know Sid’s password and vice versa, as revealed by the actor himself during his KWK appearance.

Check out the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Netizens were quick to jump into the comment section and react to the latest promo of Koffee With Karan 8.

“Karan you should have invited Kiara and Sid together,” one user wrote.

“Should have brought Sid and Ki together. Kat and Vicky together on separate episode. Would have been nice to see newly wedded couples together,” another user wrote.

“Looks like good episodes were saved for the last. Varun-Sid, and Kajol-Rani were nice and super entertaining,” a third netizen commented.

A fourth user added, “They have chemistry.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “Now this seems fun!”

