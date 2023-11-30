Karan Johar’s controversial chat show Koffee With Karan season 8 is back with another episode, and the chatpata cousin duo – Rani Mukerji and Kajol, graced the couch while spilling and breaking too many ‘Koffee Kups.’ As we discuss the highlights of the latest episode, scroll ahead to read about it!

From talking about the roles Kajol and Rani turned down to engaging with Karan in a fun banter about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the 90s’ divas brought back too many memories together. Kajol and Rani even expressed their views about the distance that was created between them.

Karan Johar just had the time of life as the cousin duo of the industry, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, didn’t let him or us have a dull moment with their infectious laughs, silly jokes, and conversations. Here are the top 5 hilarious highlights from the episode.

Top 5 highlights from Rani Mukerji & Kajol’s episode on Koffee With Karan:

Abuse! Abuse!

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocks 25 years, and it’s a very special year for Karan Johar as well as the actors in the film, Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol. While talking about a particular scene in the movie on Koffee’s couch, Karan revealed how he and Shah Rukh wanted Rani to deliver the dialogue in a certain rhythm without caring about her own rhythm, and Rani chirped in that one of them had pinched her while the other hit her.

As soon as she said this, Kajol intervened and screamed, “Abuse!” And all of them then rolled out in laughter. But later, Rani Mukerji clarified that the hit was a ‘pyaar wala pat’ and nothing serious; it was all a joke!

Karan Johar Snatched Food From Rani’s Hand

Going further in the conversation, Rani declared how Karan snatched a plate full of food from Rani’s hand. Karan Johar then shared, “I had told Rani that she has to wear a short skirt in Mauritius so just lose some weight. She said I’ll lose 4-5. The kilos happened but they were not lost. They were put on. I was like ‘How was she going to wear that short orange skirt?’ So, we instructed the room service to not give her any food.” And that Rani’s mother was also on board with not giving her any food.

Karan & Manish – Aditya & Anil: Perfect Couples?

Did you know Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra had gone to London to buy clothes for Rani Mukerji’s Tina and Kajol’s Anjali? Yes, that’s right. At that time, Aditya Chopra and Anil Thadani were in London setting up Yash Raj’s office. The concierge was confused if Karan and Manish were Adi and Anil’s romantic partners, and Rani’s expression on this revelation left us in splits.

Kajol & Rani’s Long Estranged Relationship

Sometimes, relatives do fall apart without any reason, and that’s what happened with Kajol and Rani’s relationship. Talking about when the cousin duo mended their long-estranged bond, Rani shared that it was after their dads died. She said, “I think more after our dads passed. It’s more from that time. I think from the time her dad passed or my dad passed, that is what happens to families. I was very close to Kajol’s dad because Shomu Kaka (Shomu Mukherjee) was literally mostly every day at my place. When you go through tough times, when you go through loss in the family in terms of people you love, I think that’s when everybody comes closer.”

Rani Mukerji Didn’t Get Lagaan & Kajol Turned Down 3-Idiots?

In the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked both Rani Mukerji & Kajol about the films, which they turned down but became super hits later on. While Kajol named 3-Idiots, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Rani said she didn’t turn down the role, but for some mismatched dates, she lost Lagaan.

Kajol Wants To Be A Fly On Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Set?

Kajol declared she would love to be a fly on the wall of her husband Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal set. She said, “I don’t know whether I would’ve loved to be a part of it but I would love to be a fly on the wall on the first part of Golmaal. I would have loved to see the interaction in the first part. The first Golmaal I think when the whole comedy started and they were fantastic in the film and I’m sure they had a lot of outtakes that I would have loved to see.”

Well, that’s about it. The gorgeous divas came wearing glamorous outfits and won hampers and our hearts at the same time. Have you watched episode 6 yet?

