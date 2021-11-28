It was yet another low day for Satyameva Jayate 2 as 3 crores* more came at the box office. Not that this was surprising since Friday itself had been quite low and hence there had to be a miraculous turnaround on Saturday for the action-drama to stay on contention. That hasn’t quite happened though and now it would boil down to whatever best that the film can collect on Sunday.

The overall total of this Milap Zaveri-directed film now stands at 8.85 crores* and the wait is still on for it to get into a double-digit score. While that will happen today for sure, it is to be seen that how much of growth is eventually managed by the John Abraham starrer.

The target audience has been divided due to the clash with Antim – The Final Truth and even though the collections of the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer aren’t extraordinary either, the impact has been felt. Theatrically it has been a disappointing business so far for the film and the actual acceptance of the content would be known better when the movie arrives on the satellite medium.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

