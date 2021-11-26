Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, hit cinemas yesterday. The vigilante action film is currently fighting it out with Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth at the box office and we asked its leading lady her views on it.

Advertisement

Exclusively talking to Koimoi, Divya spoke about the clash being unhealthy and wishing it had been a solo release. Read on to know all she had to say.

Advertisement

Sharing her excitement on Satyameva Jayate 2 releasing on the big screen within a month of theatres across the nation opening, Divya Khosla Kumar said, “Actually I was very nervous when the release date was announced. That time tak the theatres had not even opened. People were not going to theatres. But now with Sooryavanshi making it so big, I’m finally a little bit relaxed that people are going to theatres and SJ2 is a film of entertainment is full of so I’m excited.”

During our exclusive chat, Divya Khosla Kumar also shared her views on the box office clash between Satyameva Jayate 2 and Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth. When asked about the clash, while adding that she and John Abraham recently visited the set of Bigg Boss 15, Divya said, “So that was everything. That gives everything to closure. Controversy (gone).”

On being probed further, the actress added, “See, it definitely will (affect the business). It’s definitely not healthy but I think there are so limited release dates because now suddenly bulk films are releasing so where to go and what to do. So I think decision making becomes as tough, so… can’t really help it.”

Concluding answering us about the clash with the Salman Khan starrer, Divya Khosla Kumar said, “I would have preferred ki Satyameva Jayate 2 solo aati but abhi kuch kar nahi sakte hai.” She added, “I would like to request the audience that please watch both the films in theatres, SJ2 and Antim.”

Talking about Satyameva Jayate 2, the vigilante action thriller – written and directed by Milap Zaveri – stars John Abraham in a triple role alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. Based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power, the film also features Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and exclusives from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Satyameva Jayate 2 Director Milap Zaveri On Sooryavanshi Box Office: “It Didn’t Open As Big As Simmba, Singham 2…” [Exclusive]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube