Mumbai Police’s social media game has been on point and has won hearts. Today, they issued a public service announcement by using Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana’s picture and films. They wrote, “Be ‘Zyada Savdhaan’ today to ensure everything is ‘Shubh Mangal’ every day. Meeting your ‘Dream Girl’ could cost you. So, don’t do this ‘Bewakoofiyan’. The message, obviously, started becoming viral.

Ayushmann spotted this and wanted to take the banter forward by endorsing the public service message to stay at home during the pandemic.

Ayushmann Khurrana commented on the Mumbai Police post by writing, “Sheher ke saare ‘Vicky Donor’. Please Mumbai Police ki Dhyan Se Suno, Aur Bahar Jaane ki ‘Bewakoofiyan’ na karo 🙏 you will find enough time to meet your ‘Pyari Bindu’.

Abhi time nahin hai ki hum ‘Nautanki Saala’ bane aur risk le. Filhaal Shubh Mangal Aur Zyada Saavdhan Raho! Apki Samajhdaari aapko Covid jaisi buri ‘Bala’ se bachaayegi. Jai Hind 🙏”

Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday posted a throwback picture of his daughter Varushka from their last trip to Hawaii, on the occasion of her birthday.

Ayushmann married his childhood sweetheart, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Sharing the pic on social media, Ayushmann Khurrana captioned the post, “Happy birthday little one. The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner. How have you become like that? That too so early in life. You need to chill ok. Always be true to this pic. This was our last international trip. Jan 2020. Nassau. Bahamas.”

In the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana’s daughter Varushka is seen posing in a monokini and looks super adorable.

