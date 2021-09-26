Advertisement

If there was one villain who ruled the 70s and 80s like a king it was none other than Ranjeet. The veteran actor did some incredible work in the Hindi cinema including films like Namak Halaal, Sherni and Housefull to name a few. In a recent interview, the 79-year-old actor revealed how he dealt with his father’s loss and still gave his best shot in a film alongside late actress Sridevi.

Ranjeet has time and again revealed anecdotes about his film whenever he has appeared on reality shows including The Kapil Sharma Show back in 2017.

In a conversation with ETimes, Gopal Bedi who is popularly known as Ranjeet revealed a heartbreaking incident of his father passing away and how he still gave his best shot in the film and cried in between them.

Ranjeet said, “Do you know I flew down to Hyderabad to shoot for a film the day my father passed away? I was like a rock but when he died, I shook like a leaf. Relatives started coming down from all over the country to pay their last respects as he was the eldest in the family, but I took the flight out. I decided to shoot for my portions so that the sets don’t go to waste, and my father, who had never been accused of any wrongdoing in life, didn’t end up being blamed for the failed shoot on his death bed. So, I went there, laughed aloud like a villain for the camera, went back to my room and sobbed, hit Sridevi with a hunter, returned to the room wailing; I kept washing my face with chilled soda in between shots so that no one would know.”

Well, truth be told, only a thorough professional can do that. We have huge respect for your work.

