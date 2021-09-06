Advertisement

Bollywood is full of incidents where actors and actresses have rejected acting with others. There have also been times when these said stars have said no to films even after their first photoshoot is done. Well, falling in the latter category is Aamir Khan. Wondering who the actress was? Well, it was none other than India’s first female superstar, Sridevi.

As per several past reposts, Aamir was a huge sensation and many filmmakers wanted to collab with him. One was even lucky enough to even get Khan and Sridevi onboard, unfortunately, things couldn’t go as per plans and the perfectionist of Bollywood walked out of the film.

Aamir Khan became an overnight sensation when his super successful debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released. Soon after that, filmmakers wanted to cast the rising superstar owing to his popularity and newfound fan following. In the midst of all this, filmmakers also decided to cast him opposite Sridevi, who then was one of the biggest heroines in the country. As per reports, the duo had even done a photoshoot together for the same.

However, reportedly it has been said that Aamir Khan developed cold feet before the project could go on floors and backed out of the project. Reason? Well, the actor reportedly felt that the audience were not ready to accept his pairing with Sridevi, given that she looked older than him and he was a fresh face who just played a college boy in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite a young actress like Juhi Chawla – who looked closer to his age.

But that’s not it. The grapevine even went as far as suggesting that he had told a few then that he wished to only work with newer and upcoming heroines. This list included names such as like Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.

