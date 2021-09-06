Advertisement

If there’s one film in Anil Kapoor’s career that enjoys a massive fan following and have become a cult film – it is Nayak. Directed by S. Shankar, the film also starred Rani Mukerji and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. As the film completes 20 years of its release today, Kapoor reveals why he chose to pursue it after it was passed on by Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

Nayak wasn’t a blockbuster success as soon as it was released but have become a cult over the years because of its story timeline.

Advertisement

Talking to Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor recalled signing Nayak and said, “I pursued Shankar (director) after Nayak was passed up by both Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh. To this date, I’m glad I did.”

Anil Kapoor further spoke about people liking Nayak and said, “Honestly, all we knew while making the film was that it would be something special. Something for the ages. We had no clue it would gain the kind of traction that it did. I think it’s the subject matter that is just so relevant and relatable. The people, the government and the tensions therein will always remain a topic of great interest and personal relevance.”

The film starred legendary late actor Amrish Puri and talking about shooting experience, Kapoor said, “I remember the fight scenes, each of which felt like a film in its own. Back then we did not have the technology that we have now so it was all raw hard work and choreography. I remember the junkyard fight scene in which I had to fight with almost no clothes on and for me that was really challenging and new.”

What are your thoughts on Anil Kapoor’s Nayak completing 20 years today? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Antim: Varun Dhawan’s Much-Talked-About Ganpati Song Is On Its Way, Salman Khan & Ayush Sharma To Be Part Of It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube