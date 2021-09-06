Advertisement

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing a headstrong police officer in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit film ‘Thadam’. She said the character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on her checklist.

The actress will be seen doing a face-off with actor Aditya Roy Kapur as a police officer in the film. Based on true events, the yet-to-be-titled thriller directed by Vardhan Ketkar will go on floors in October this year.

Mrunal said: “When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist.”

She says it is a different role from all the characters she has played till now.

“This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one,” Mrunal Thakur added.

Bringing the actress on board, producer Bhushan Kumar said: “When Murad Bhai and I were discussing the cop’s character, we instantly thought of Mrunal. She has chosen many interesting roles in her films and also stood out with her performances in them.

She added: “We thought that she would be perfect for this character and we are glad she is equally excited to be a part of this.”

Producer Murad Khetani added: “During my discussion with Bhushanji, we instantly thought of Mrunal for the role. When we approached her with this character, she was excited and quickly came on board. We are looking forward to working with her.”

