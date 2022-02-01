Bollywood’s Nawab couple – Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan – never misses a chance to send their fans into a tizzy every time a photo of them surfaces on social media. After falling in love while shooting for Tashan, Bebo and Saif tied the knot in 2012. The duo began to date each other in 2008 when they were shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial debut. The film, which was a commercial and critical failure, also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. But did you know, Akshay gave an epic piece of advice to Saif when he sensed Saifeena’s brewing closeness? Well, we are not saying anything, it’s Kareena Kapoor Khan herself, who has spilled the beans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her Tashan co-star Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna spoke to each other in a freewheeling conversation, for Tweak India during which she revealed that Akshay had given ‘Don’t mess with her vibe’ to Saif. She told Mrs Funnybones, “Saif and Akshay were talking, and Akshay got the vibe that Saif and me were connecting. Akshay took Saif in the corner, and he was like, ‘Listen, tread carefully. They’re dangerous girls and this is a dangerous family, dekh ke reh’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan further revealed, “He was like, ‘Don’t mess with her’, was his vibe, like, ‘You’re barking up the wrong tree’. Saif was like, ‘No, no, I know, I’ll figure her out’.” Bebo also revealed that they were supposed to do couple of films. She revealed, “Saif and I were always supposed to do a couple of films together, which we never ended up doing. I always said no to them.”

After being married for little more than 2 years, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first little bundle of joy – a baby boy – Taimur into their lives. Later in 2021, they welcome their baby no 2 Jeh in Feb 2021. You believe it or not, Pataudi’s make for a hell of an adorable family!

