Separation and divorce are not uncommon in Bollywood now but back in the 80s and 90s it was frowned up. Even at that time, Randhir Kapoor and his Kal Aaj Aur Kal co-star Babita set an example of a modern family. The two tied the knot in 1971 and chose to live separately in 1988.

Advertisement

Even though they were separated, they have been ardent parents to two of Bollywood’s biggest divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. While they parted ways but still aren’t legally divorced yet. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Back in 1969, Randhir Kapoor had accompanied his father Raj Kapoor to the sets of Sangam where he met Babita for the first time. Cupid struck and they fell in love. They soon began dating, mostly on the sets of chupke chupke. When Raj Kapoor and his family learnt of his relationship with Babita, he asked whether Randhir had his plans to get married to the actress.

Randhir at The Kapil Sharma Show said, “Main time pass kiye jaa raha tha. He was like, ‘Shaadi vaadi karne ka iraada hai ki nahi?, Jab woh buddhi ho jayegi shaadi karega usse.” However, Randhir and Babita got married on November 6, 1971, just after the release of their film, Kal Aaj Aur Kal.

Soon after their wedding, Babita quit her film career. Things were going smoothly when trouble befell. Randhir Kapoor’s acting career started going south. He then resorted to drinking which became a crucial reason behind their separation.

Speaking about it to Hindustan Times, the veteran actor said, “She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else could I have asked for as a father?”

Randhir Kapoor and Babita have been living in separate houses for decades. The two, who got separated 34 years ago, never made their split legal. On being asked about it, he said, “Divorce for what? Why should we head for divorce? I don’t intend to get married again, and nor does she.”

Must Read: Bachchan Pandey Rumours: Akshay Kumar Charging 99 Crores & An Earth-Shattering OTT Offer Being Turned Down To Leave You Intrigued

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube