Prabhas’ highly anticipated Radhe Shyam has finally arrived in theatres, and as expected, the reception is thunderous. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the film is a romantic drama and below is all you need to know about how the film has performed in day 1’s morning shows.

Advertisement

Prabhas is a pan-Indian star and there’s no doubt about it. But above all, he’s a superstar of the Telugu industry, and so it’s quite obvious that the film has taken a great start in the Telugu version. In fact, we can say that it has performed on an earth-shattering note as reports suggest so.

Advertisement

Radhe Shyam has opened huge in Telugu with an average occupancy of 75-80% in morning shows. Remember, this is the number for morning and there are houseful boards already at many places from afternoon shows. The only concern is the mix of word-of-mouth, but it won’t impact that much as advance booking has already been recorded to be high for the entire weekend.

Speaking about the Hindi version, Radhe Shyam has taken a decent start across the country. Average occupancy in morning shows has been recorded in the range of 25-30%, and here, we might notice the effect of word-of-mouth as the day progresses. The scenario is much different here as compared to Saaho, which was an actioner and had attracted youths in big numbers on its opening day.

Radhe Shyam has also been released in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, and reports are average to decent for morning shows.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: RRR Box Office: To Take Earth-Shattering Start In US, Pre-Sales To Boost $2-3 Million Opening?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube