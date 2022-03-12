South superstar Prabhas became the most prominent actor in recent years, thanks to his hit franchise, Baahubali. Post the success of the period drama, his fan following has grown tremendously which helped his other films gain large numbers in the box office. As per his earlier films collection, SS Rajamouli directorial and Saaho are ranked among the top 10 movies and looks like his latest release Radhe Shyam is also set to join the list.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic drama movie also features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Set in Europe in the 1970s, the film tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the early estimates of Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas show that the film is expected to collect 46-48 crores in its first day, making it the 7th highest opener in all India collections. Apart from this, the film will be Rebel actors 4th film to enter the list as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion tops the list, Saaho at number two and Baahubali: The Beginning in the tenth position.

Check out the Day 1 figure of Top 10 movies (All India collection):

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores

Saaho – 88 crores

2.0 – 63 crores

War – 53.35 crores

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 52.50 crores

Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crores

Radhe Shyam – 46-48 crores

Pushpa – 45.45 crores

Happy New Year – 44.97 crores

Baahubali: The Beginning – 42 crores

After Radhe Shyam, Prabhas have some interesting projects in the pipeline, that includes, Adipurush, Project K, Spirit and Salaar.

Must Read: When Ram Charan Broke His Silence Over ‘Casting Couch’ In Tollywood After Sri Reddy’s Stripping Controversy: “To Hear This Word…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube