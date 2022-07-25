Ranveer Singh is now the talk of the town for his recent nude shoot for a magazine. He left the social media realm and Bollywood town hazy with his chiselled yet vulnerable looks for the photoshoot. Well, the energetic Munda is once again making headlines.

Ranveer is one of the most versatile actors Bollywood has ever seen. The star has given us some major blockbusters like Padmaavat, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, Simmba, and many more other films. Now imagine him working with national award-winning director Om Raut who’s known for his masterpieces like Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero and his upcoming film Adipurush. It would be no less than a rollercoaster ride.

Well, as per a recent scoop on Ranveer Singh, the actor is all set to collaborate with director Om Raut for his next big film.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, a source close to them has revealed that “Om Raut and Ranveer Singh have been talking about an exciting big scale theatrical extravaganza that will blow people’s minds. The film is yet to get a title, but the conversations are in the advanced stages at the moment. It’s a collaboration that will create noise across the country,” added the source.

Woah! Now that’s something big, it would be exciting to know more about what Om and Ranveer have for us. However, these reports are yet to be officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, after giving a commendable performance in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer is all set to return to the big screens with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The actor also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his kitty. Whereas many are also super excited to see Om’s Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh

Are you excited to see Ranveer Singh collaborating with director Om Raut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

