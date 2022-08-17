Sima Taparia became a household name after featuring in the first season of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking in 2020. The second season of the show began streaming on the OTT platform earlier this month and she’s making the headlines again. One reason for the same was her comment on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not being a good match because of their age difference.

While she said that Mr & Mrs Jonas weren’t an ideal match (owing to the age gap), the matchmaker has now revealed who according to her is the ‘perfect’ couple in Bollywood Read on to know who’s her pick.

During a recent interview with Goodtimes, Sima Taparia was asked who according to her is the most perfectly matched celebrity couple. Answering this, she said, “Call me old but I think Hema Malini and Dharmendra are perfect.” She continued, “Amongst the youngsters, it’s Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.”

During a recent episode of Indian Matchmaking Season 2, when this season’s member Nadia Jaggesar said that she was attracted to Vishal – who was younger than her, Sima Taparia objected to it. Adding that she is old-fashioned, the matchmaker said that it won’t be a good match because of the age gap. Sima said, “Two-three years okay, but seven years younger…I mean, they’ll not be…because they’ll have a difference. Matureness is very important. You are more mature because you are seven years elder. So I think we’ll drop Vishal.”

When Nadia gave the example of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ age difference – the American singer is 11 years younger than the actress, Sima replied, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell you that. They have married, but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.”

Talking about Indian Matchmaking, the show follows Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia as she tries to find matches for boys and girls for marriage, based on their personal expectations, backgrounds, and social status.

Do you agree with her that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the perfect match/couple?

