Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. The film was in the making for a long time and had a huge cost riding on it. The film had negativity surrounding it even before its release, but the actual performance has left trade experts and even Aamir shocked if reports are to be believed. Now, the latest we hear is about Aamir taking a US trip.

Advertisement

LSC reportedly had a budget of 180 crores riding on it. Apart from it, the film was in development for years and the team actually started working on it three years back. However, the theatrical performance has been quite shocking considering it was Aamir‘s comeback film post 4-year hiatus. Expectedly, the actor is heartbroken due to LSC’s failure and unnecessary negativity about him.

Advertisement

As per the reports flowing in, Aamir Khan is taking a 2-month trip to the US as downtime to get over the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and all negativity due to boycott trends against him and his film. It is also learnt that during the same time, the actor will be discussing the release plans of releasing LSC in some international circuits.

If it’s true, we hope Aamir Khan soon comes out of Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and bounces back strongly with his next work.

Meanwhile, contrary to reports in the home country, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the iconic Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’, got a thumbs up from The Academy. The official Twitter account of The Academy, which recognises excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences, shared a video compilation of snippets from ‘Forrest Gump’ and the Aamir Khan starrer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Not Alia Bhatt But Katrina Kaif Was The First Choice Opposite Shah Rukh Khan In Dear Zindagi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram