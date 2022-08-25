Liger Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Liger is a major ray of hope as far as Bollywood is concerned. After the disasters of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, the Hindi film industry is relying on Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer in a huge way to revive the theatres. That being said, South regions are already in for a treat. Scroll below for details on the booking reports of the Puri Jagannadh directorial.

The craze for Vijay Deverakonda is phenomenal and the proof of it is the massive numbers the South regions have registered ever since the advance booking kick-started. The movie has been released in all the languages today apart from Hindi, which will be seeing some premiere shows tonight before its big release tomorrow.

As per the latest trends flowing in, Liger has collected 10.70 crores gross in all languages through its advance bookings on Day 1 (till yesterday night.) This includes approximately 10 crores only from Telugu while the remaining 0.70 crores are from other languages.

What remains interesting is that Liger is witnessing one of the best scenarios among all the films that released this year. Of course, the expectations are huge but unfortunately, the response remains mixed. Only time will tell whether Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s ship will sail or sink.

Meanwhile, Liger also faced boycott trends but leading star Vijay Deverkonda was certain that his film will rock amongst the audience once it hits the theatres. He even said that he’s faced all of this during Arjun Reddy too but has only come out stronger.

The film also stars Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Ramya Krishnan among others in pivotal roles. Mike Tyson will also be seen in a cameo role.

