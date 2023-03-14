Deepika Padukone is only soaring higher being one of the top actresses in the Indian film industry to being recognised as a global diva – she is garnering all the accolades. She is the brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, the face of the brand Levis and so many more. Last year she was even one of the jury members of the Cannes Film Festival – she is doing all that she has dreamt of. However, she started her career with the film Om Shanti Om, and it still feels like she is channelling her inner ‘Shantipriya’. Scroll below to check out the video.

Deepika, who was a badminton player, wanted to give a try in the entertainment business and started doing modelling and photoshoots. However, she got her first breakthrough in Farah Khan’s movie Om Shanti Om where she played Shantipriya and Sandy’s character opposite Shah Rukh Khan. And the new actress became an overnight sensation.

The 95th Academy Awards was held yesterday, i.e. March 13, 2023, and it featured a few great moments for all the Indians. Indian Documentary Film, The Elephant Whisperers, wins the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ while RRR song Naatu Naatu wins the ‘Best Original Sound’. Before the ‘Best Original Sound’ nominations could be displayed, Deepika Padukone walked onto the stage to introduce the song and make an announcement for the performance.

Deepika Padukone looked ethereal as ever as she wore a black strapless long gown with gloves from the Louis Vuitton couture collection, giving major Audrey Hepburn vibes with her looks. However, when she walked onto the stage, she waved to her fans, flashing her million-dollar smile, taking us back to her ‘Shantipriya’ days from Om Shanti Om. And as soon as the fan-made video clip was shared by ‘qualiteaposts’ on Instagram with the song ‘Ankhon mein teri’ in the background, netizens started to pour their reaction on the same.

One of them wrote, “She glow different now.. feels like old Deepika Padukone as a shanti priya … I think she is happy in her life after marrying Ranveer Singh.”

Another one commented, “seeing this right after watching om shanti om 😭😭😭”

Another DP fan screamed, “this edit made me so emotional thank you so much 😍🙌 I’m so proud of deepika”

One of the comments can be read as, “Ranveer Singh can you fight 😭”

Well, surely Deepika Padukone ate and left no crumbs. And this video edit is making us emotional in every sense. What say?

