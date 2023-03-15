Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Makers recently dropped the ‘Naiyo Lagda’ song from the film, which went viral on social media shortly. Now the song’s lyricist is opening up about the music and revealing a trait that Salman and KGF Yash share.

Shabbir Ahmed debuted as a lyricist in Salman’s film ‘Garv’ in 2004. Since then, he has worked with the superstar with the ‘Dabangg’ star in films like, ‘Partner’, ‘God Tussi Great Ho’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Race 3’ and others. He has also worked with Rocking Star in KGF 2.

During a conversation with ETimes, lyricist Shabbir revealed about working with Salman Khan on several films for many years. He heaped praises on the superstar and called him his Godfather. He claimed he was grateful for him as Dabangg Khan has given him several opportunities.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan lyricist said, “Salman is a name that rings a bell in my heart every time I hear it. I love to work with him. He is a kind and helpful person by nature. He is someone who believes in giving opportunities to people. Whatever I am today is because of him. After the almighty, it is Salman Khan for me. He is my Godfather. He has done so much for me that I am forever indebted to him. I absolutely love him!”

Shabbir Ahmed further revealed a trait that is common between Salman and Yash. He said, “I loved working with Yash. Just like how Salman bhai sits during the recording and gets involved in the making, Yash also is the same when it comes to work. After working for the entire night and the next day till the night, I went home from the studio to take some rest. However, Yash did not give up. He stayed there even after I was gone and worked on the songs, music and scenes. I absolutely love to work with such dedicated people.”

