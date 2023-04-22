A couple of days back, Suhana Khan made parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan proud when she was announced as a brand ambassador for an international make-up brand. The mega event took place in Mumbai, a video of which was also shared by King Khan himself. While many hailed the budding and upcoming actress, others criticized her for being a nepo kid. Now defending the same, Alaya F has given her 2 cents.

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others, while Alaya F daughter of Pooja Bedi, is currently promoting her film U-Turn. Scroll down for the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During one of the promotional interviews, Alaya F was asked about Suhana Khan being trolled and receiving backlash for emerging as a brand ambassador. Alaya F told Siddharth Kanan, “At the end of the day whether it’s brands, whether it’s films, it’s a business. Obviously decisions are made with thought. You know there are times where lineage is not something that should be discarded and treated lightly. Lineage is something that takes a lot of effort to build and all you have to hope to do is live up to it.”

Alaya F told the host further, “So I think especially when you come from family that is in the spotlight, I think you just have to do your best to live up to all the wonderful opportunities and make the most of those opportunities.” Adding, “There is value that was brought on by her being a part of it. So I think whatever it is, it was totally deserving. Now you know it’s your duty to make the most of it and be the best. I think it is the most important thing.”

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Koimoi, Alaya F also gave her thoughts on the nepotism debate in the industry. She told us, “That’s not the reason at all. People firstly do mention, relate it (me being a product of nepotism) it’s like they don’t. They do (but) they don’t do it to a very, very large extent. But they still do. I have privilege, I take responsibility for that privilege, I take note of that privilege, I understand that things are easier for me, have been easier for me in a lot of ways. But they have also not been easy in a lot of ways.”

On the work front, Alaya F will next be seen in Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also stars Manushi Chhillar.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Lands In Trouble Over Making ‘Joe Biden-Dalai Lama’ Joke As Some Buddhists Protest Outside Her Office, “I Didn’t Mean To Hurt Anyone…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News