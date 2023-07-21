Advertisement

If there’s one Bollywood pair that we’ve all literally seen growing up on-screen is Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. It’s the most iconic Jodi’s of all time, and they’re the OG Bollywood couple who made us believe in love and fairytales. The actress is currently busy promoting her show ‘Trial’, and while doing the same, during an interview, she revealed how SRK gave her the courage to finish the song ‘Jaati Hoon Main’ from Karan Arjun. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK is one of the most prominent actors in the entertainment industry worldwide, with a massive fan following. Not just that, he’s also one of the wealthiest actors in the world and has done commendable work in Hindi cinema in his decades-long career.

Now talking about the latest scoop, in an interview with Mashable India, Kajol was shown a picture from the sets of ‘Karan Arjun’ and sharing an anecdote, she said, “Shah Rukh was giving me courage to just finish the song. Dancing was the easy part, not laughing out loud at it (the song) was the difficult part. There are places in this (song) where I look like a horse. And he is like, ‘Shut up, just do it, get over with it.’ He has always been like that, making me laugh all the time.”

The actress also spoke about one habit of Shah Rukh Khan that she doesn’t like and that he memorises everyone’s dialogues and said, “What I don’t like, and I also find is most endearing about him, is the fact that when he comes on the set, he knows all the dialogues of everybody on the set. It doesn’t matter if we are doing a three-page scene, he would have memorised all the three pages. He knows my dialogues, his dialogues and third person’s dialogues as well.”

