Aamir Khan is witnessing a rough patch in his career after delivering a blockbuster with Dangal. Post that, his Thugs Of Hindostan tanked miserably at the box office. But the biggest debacle came last year in the form of Laal Singh Chaddha. The failure has affected the actor a lot and made him stay away from films. It seems like he’s following in the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan saw a huge failure in the form of Zero. Made at a huge cost, the film tanked badly and after that, King Khan took a break from acting. It was this year’s Pathaan when the actor ended his 4-year-long hiatus and smashed box office records. Now, even Aamir is taking his time to make a comeback.

Recently, Aamir Khan attended a media event held for the trailer launch of Carry On Jatta 3. Answering the most-asked question about his comeback, he said, “Since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven’t decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I’m feeling good about it because that’s what I want to do right now. I’ll do a film when I’m emotionally ready, for sure.”

It looks like Aamir Khan is in no mood to hurry up for his comeback film post-Laal Singh Chaddha and will be taking his sweet time to resume his acting career.

Meanwhile, the actor has been in the news for the last few days over the rumour of him tying the knot with Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, there’s no truth to it.

