It has been a tiring weekend but the film world has been bustling with great box office runs by Barbie and Oppenheimer. People are checking out tickets for the film and enjoying it with their families. And it seems like Karan Johar’s Raichand family has also decided to watch the film together. Didn’t ring a bell? The Raichands have two over the top bahus – Pooja and Anjali and two handsome hunks Rahul and Raj! The same Raichand family experience Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham!

Still didn’t ring a bell? The Raichands live in a London University building and call it their mansion and have a father who grooves to Shava Shava with white women and swears by Parampara of his family. Well, if you’ve still not got it, we are talking about Karan Johar’s filmy ‘family’ of K3G. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the iconic Poo, of course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, you might have grown apart from the film but fans of the film still are connected to it and they are an actual family in some parallel universe for one fan at least! Though how we wish even we could be that fan who believes that Raichands are a big happy family. Well, a fan believes that in some parallel universe, Raichands are planning to watch Barbie together! And this hilarious meme of their conversation is going viral like crazy on social media!

The meme presents Raichand as this family and obviously, Poo plans for Barbie. To this Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) replies, “Tell me how it was!” But Papa Yashwardhan Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan) wants to see Oppenheimer with his boys! However, his idea gets dismissed by Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) who is sure he is going to watch Barbie, gets a thrashing from papa – “Once again you have proven you are not my real son.” FYI, Rahul was adopted, guys! Just to refresh your memories.

However, this conversation between the Raichands turns pretty hilarious when Maa Nandini Raichand (Jaya Bachchan) wants to know who is picking her up, only to get a reply from Prem of Hum Saath Saath Hai. And while he is driving a bus… Yash Raichand wants everyone to hide for obvious reasons, which we are not gonna discuss here.

Netizens are having a field day looking at this fun meme and have hilarious reactions. A user wrote, “Why the f*ck salmon interfering with Bachann’s family all the time?” Another user wrote, “Missed Rekha here. She would have said Yash your barbie is here.” Another comment read, “F*ck that, me going to watch Oppenheimer with Yashvardhan Raichand.” A comment read, “The WHO GAVE THIS MF HIS LICENSE BACK is my favourite!”

The video has been conceptualised and edited by an Instagram Handle bollywille and you can watch the full video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollyville (@bollywille)

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan’s Friend’s House Was Pelted Stones At For Marrying Gauri Khan, A Woman From A Different Religion, He Said: “There Were Some Institutions Who Took…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News