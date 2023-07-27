Superstar Shah Rukh Khan often called the King of Romance for starring in romantic films, also had a drama in his personal life as well. His real-life love story with his now-wife, Gauri Khan, is nothing short of a Bollywood romantic drama in itself.

The superstar and Gauri dated for a few years before finally deciding to get married. He initially faced opposition from Gauri, then from her family, and later some religious institutions didn’t approve of him marrying a girl outside of his religion.

During a conversation with BBC, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that had he been in place of Gauri’s parents, even he would not have let his daughter get married to someone like him. He said, “Now I look ok, I wear a suit, and my hair is combed back. But at that time, I had hair all over here (pointing towards his forehead), and I was from a different religion. I wanted to be an actor. So, with this combination, if somebody came up to me and if I had a daughter and they said, ‘See my head is like this, I am from a different religion, and I want to be a film star’, I would say, ‘Just pack your bags and get out of the house before I kick you out’. So, I think they were completely right in not wanting their daughter to marry me.”

However, Gauri’s family eventually approved of their relationship. Shah Rukh and Gauri got married nonetheless, but out of everyone’s view. It was because some people caused a commotion outside of their residences after finding out that they had requested marriage registration from the court.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “There was going to be a hassle in terms of if you were to marry in the court, you have to put it across for a month, and when you do that, there were some institutions who took offence to me marrying a girl who is from a different religion.”

The Jawan actor then continued, “We had protests outside of the house. Fortunately, I didn’t have a house in my name, so I had given a friend’s address. Instead of throwing stones at me, they were throwing stones at him. My friend Sanjay was calling me saying, ‘They are throwing stones at my house’. That happened. So, we had to keep it (their marriage) a little under the wrap and get it done.”

On October 25, 1991, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got hitched. They are now proud parents of Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam Khan; they have been married for over 31 years.

