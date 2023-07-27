Akshay Kumar has appeared in several comedy films. One of his most loved films was the Welcome franchise, which gave us some of the most iconic dialogues and several fodder for memes. The franchise also gave us the iconic duo Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai.

The cult characters were played to perfection by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. The duo made an appearance in Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). But it seems they may not return Welcoome 3. Instead, Sanjay Dutt & Arshad Warsi are set to replace them.

As per Pinkvilla’s report, producer Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to revamp the Welcome Franchise with Welcome 3.While Akshay Kumar will be returning to his role as Rajiv, Nana Patekar & Anil Kapoor may not return to their iconic role as Udar Bhai & Majnu Bhai.

Instead, Munna Bhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are roped in for Welcome 3. The publication quoted a source as saying, “Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin to the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit, and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise.”

Welcome 3 script is locked, and the film is scheduled to go on floors next year after Akshay Kumar finishes off shooting for Jolly LLB 3 & Housefull 5. Besides, the reason behind Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s exit is also said to be monetary disagreements between the duo and the producer.

The identity of the Welcome director has been withheld for the time being. It’s expected that Suniel Shetty will appear in Welcome 3. For those who are unaware, Anees Bazmee also filmed a Hera Pheri 3 promotional video earlier this year featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. It is anticipated that Hera Pheri will also receive an official announcement once all legal issues have been settled.

