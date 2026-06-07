Milly Alcock, who is well-known for starring as the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the widely acclaimed fantasy series House of the Dragon, is all set for her first solo superhero movie—Supergirl. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026. After James Gunn’s 2025 hit Superman, this will be the second film in the soft-rebooted DC Universe (DCU).

According to a recent report by Deadline, Supergirl is made on a budget of $175 million and needs to earn $315 million worldwide to break even at the box office. While it remains to be seen if it can achieve that crucial benchmark, let’s take a look at how much the film would need to earn to crack the top ten highest-grossing live-action superhero movies released in the past decade (since 2016).

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Live-Action Superhero Films of The Last Decade – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here are the worldwide totals of the top ten highest-grossing superhero films released during the last ten years, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Avengers: Endgame (2019): $2.799 billion Avengers: Infinity War (2018): $2.052 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1.921 billion Black Panther (2018): $1.350 billion Deadpool & Wolverine (2024): $1.338 billion Captain America: Civil War (2016): $1.155 billion Aquaman (2018): $1.152 billion Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019): $1.133 billion Captain Marvel (2019): $1.131 billion Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022): $955.8 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate For Supergirl

From the above figures, it can be seen that for Supergirl to crack the top ten highest-grossing live-action superhero movies of the past decade, it must beat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’s $955.8 million global haul.

According to a recent projection reported by Deadline, Supergirl is estimated to earn $55 million+ in its opening weekend in North America. In comparison, the Doctor Strange sequel opened to $187.4 million in North America.

Keeping in mind these projections and opening weekend figures, it looks like surpassing the $955.8 million figure and cracking the above top ten list may be out of reach for Supergirl, unless it demonstrates outstanding weekday and weekend holds and a strong word-of-mouth. That said, the film’s actual box office figures will be revealed after its theatrical release on June 26.

What’s Supergirl About?

The film is expected to follow Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While traveling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

Supergirl Trailer

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