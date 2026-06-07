Backrooms has experienced a significant drop at the North American box office on its second Friday, but its collection is still insane. The R-rated horror movie still has a lot of potential. However, to become this year’s biggest horror hit, it must surpass the domestic haul of Obsession. Since it opened with massive collections, the R-rated horror movie might not have to hustle much at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Backrooms collected at the North American box office?

The Kane Parsons movie has collected a decent $8 million on its second Friday at the North American box office. It is the 5th-largest second Friday ever for R-rated horror movies, despite a 79.2% decline from its Friday opening day. It is almost on par with The Conjuring: Last Rites‘ $8.4 million second Friday gross and that of Get Out‘s $8 million. Therefore, in 8 days, the movie’s North American box office total has reached $117.1 million.

How much does it need to outgross Obsession as 2026’s biggest horror hit?

According to Box Office Mojo, Obsession has emerged as the biggest horror hit of the year at the North American box office. It is still running in theaters and, unlike Backrooms, is recording strong dailies domestically. Still, outgrossing the Curry Barker movie is not impossible. Since they are both running in the theaters, their calculations and their collections are subject to vary by the end of their domestic runs.

For the unversed, Obsession has collected $134 million at the North American box office so far. At this point, Backrooms needs just $17 million to outshine Obsession and become the biggest horror hit of the year domestically. According to reports, Backrooms is tracking to earn between $26 million and $29 million during its second three-day weekend and might overtake horror-romance domestically.

More about the film

The R-rated horror movie has collected $37.1 million at the international box office in its opening weekend. Allied to the domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection is $154.2 million, thus crossing the $150 million mark. It might cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. Backrooms was released on May 29.

Box office summary

Domestic – $117.1 million

International – $37.1 million

Worldwide – $154.2 million

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