Obsession is continuing its glorious box office run at the North American box office. The Focus’ original horror movie has now beaten Scream 7 as the highest-grossing horror movie of the year at the North American box office. It is facing Backrooms at the cinemas, and now Scary Movie 6 has also been released. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the North American box office so far?

The Focus’ R-rated movie collected an estimated $4.7 million on its third Thursday at the North American box office. It declined by only 2% from last Thursday, added another 125 theaters last Friday, and is now playing in 2,780 locations. It is facing Backrooms and Scary Movie 6 in North America. According to Box Office Mojo, the horror movie has reached $126.5 million at the North American box office.

Beats Scream 7 as 2026’s biggest horror film in North America

According to the latest numbers, Obsession has surpassed the North American box office total of Scream 7. For the unversed, Scream 7 was released earlier this year and grossed $121.9 million during its 63-day domestic run. Scream 7 has become the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. Obsession has surpassed the domestic haul of Scream 7 in just 21 days.

Obsession at the worldwide box office

The Curry Barker film is on its way to hit the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office. Therefore, it would also surpass the global haul of Scream 7 and achieve the same title worldwide. For the record, Scream 7 collected $207.9 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. Meanwhile, the Curry Barker movie has collected $86.06 million internationally, bringing the domestic cume to $171.3 million worldwide.

Curry Barker’s film follows a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish: for his friend Nikki to fall in love with him, with horrifying consequences. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $126.5 million

International – $44.7 million

Worldwide – $171.3 million

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