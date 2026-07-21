The Odyssey North America Box Office: First Monday Update( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

The Odyssey has stunned everyone with its outstanding opening weekend at the box office. It is the biggest for live-action at the North American box office and a record one for Christopher Nolan as well. The movie is poised to topple 2026’s bests, and it has already begun, as it is poised to earn the biggest Monday of the year at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has earned more than Oppenheimer did during its domestic debut weekend. It is the best opening for the Oscar-winning filmmaker outside his Batman movies. The mythological epic has also marked the biggest debut for lead actor Matt Damon in his career. Despite the backlash, people are coming around, and the word of mouth is strong, which will help it earn big money at the box office.

The Odyssey is tracking a solid 1st Monday at the North American box office

According to the latest report by Deadline, The Odyssey is tracking to score the biggest Monday of the year to date. It’s estimated that the first Monday gross is around $17.5 million at the North American box office. It is on track to surpass Toy Story 5’s first Monday gross of $17.3 million. Nolan’s movie will also best Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s $16.4 million Memorial Day Monday.

Comparison with Christopher Nolan’s other movies

It would be the 3rd biggest first Monday ever for Christopher Nolan‘s movies. The film is behind The Dark Knight’s $24.4 million and The Dark Knight Rises’ $19.3 million first Monday grosses. It is significantly more than the $12.67 million first Monday collection.

More about the movie

The Odyssey has collected $123.5 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office. The film will inch closer to the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie with an ensemble cast was released on July 17.

Box office summary of The Odyssey

Domestic – $123.5 million

International – $140.3 million

Worldwide – $263.8 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Box Office: Russo Brothers Eye The No. 1 Spot In India, Set To Overtake James Cameron With Avengers: Doomsday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News