Evil Dead Burn Box Office: Surpasses Its Break-Even Target In Just Two Weekends (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Evil Dead Burn has moved out of the danger zone at the worldwide box office. It has crossed the break-even target in just two weekends, despite a slow debut last weekend. The movie will not have to worry about being a massive flop. It still has weeks before it and will add significant profit at the box office. However, it will still be under the radar as exhibitors are curious whether it can top the rebooted Evil Dead movies worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie had the lowest debut in the rebooted series, and in its first week, it emerged as the 3rd-highest-grossing film in the franchise overall. The Sam Raimi-created film franchise is one of the most popular in horror history. It has also developed a huge cult following over the years, but this one still needs to perform well at the box office to best its predecessors.

Evil Dead Burn crosses $50 million worldwide

Based on the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, Evil Dead Burn collected just $5 million on its 2nd three-day weekend at the North American box office. It crashed by 63.5% from last weekend when it was released. It is less than half of Evil Dead Rise’s $12.1 million second-weekend gross, and with that, the film’s domestic total has hit $24.2 million.

The horror movie is trying to hold on at the overseas box office and is doing better than in North America. It collected $8.1 million on its second weekend, declining by 28.3% only from its opening weekend across the 45 international markets. Adding the domestic total with this overseas gross, the worldwide collection of the horror movie is $51.4 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $24.2 million

International – $27.2 million

Worldwide – $51.4 million

Earns more than its break-even point in two weekends

According to media reports, Evil Dead Burn was made on a $20 million budget; therefore, it had a modest worldwide break-even target. Based on the industry’s 2.5x rule, it was $50 million. After the second weekend, the global total for the Evil Dead sequel is $51.4 million, surpassing its break-even target.

Evil Dead Burn is a box office success despite being the weakest performer in the rebooted franchise. The movie, released on July 10, is on track to earn between $75 million and $90 million in its original run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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