Box Office: With Avengers: Doomsday, Russo Brothers Are Set To Surpass James Cameron To Become Highest-Grossing Hollywood Directors In India (Photo Credit: Instagram/20th Century Studios)

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026 in India, and the buzz is sky-high. The last Avengers film, Avengers: Endgame, had a rocking run at the Indian box office and broke almost every record for a Hollywood film at the time. Now, the madness will return to the big screen, and with the magnum opus, the Russo Brothers are all set to become the highest-grossing Hollywood directors in India. Keep reading for a detailed report!

With Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the directorial duo of Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo marked its debut in the Indian market. Post-Winter Soldier, the duo saw their graph go only upwards. In total, their four movies had theatrical releases in the country, and all were successful, including two blockbuster hits. Their last release was Avengers: Endgame, which made them the undisputed king of the Indian market. However, since their last film came out a long time ago, James Cameron left them behind with his Avatar movies.

James Cameron is dominating the Indian box office with three movies

James Cameron’s first theatrical release in India was Avatar, a mega-blockbuster that earned 141.25 crore net in 2009. In 2022, he returned with Avatar: The Way of Water. It emerged as an all-time blockbuster by scoring 390.6 crore net. Last year, in 2025, his Avatar: Fire And Ash was released, and though it underperformed, it still amassed 190.5 crore net.

Overall, James Cameron’s total at the Indian box office across three releases stands at staggering 722.35 crore net. With such a grand total, he’s currently the highest-grossing Hollywood director in India.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of James Cameron’s movies (net):

Avatar – 141.25 crore Avatar: The Way Of Water – 390.6 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore

Total – 722.35 crore

Russo Brothers are set to dethrone Cameron with Avengers: Doomsday

Russo Brothers started their Indian box office journey with Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014, which scored 22.3 crore net. It was followed by Captain America: Civil War (2016), which did a business of 59 crore net. And then came Avengers: Infinity War (2018), which had a blast with a net collection of 227.43 crore. Pushing the bar above, their fourth release, Avengers: Endgame, left everyone stunned by amassing 373.22 crore net. Overall, the duo’s collection stands at 681.95 crore net.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Russo Brothers’ movies (net):

Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 22.3 crore Captain America: Civil War – 59 crore Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore

Total – 681.95

If a comparison is made, Russo Brothers are trailing James Cameron by just 40.4 crore. So, the duo will overtake James Cameron with Avengers: Doomsday’s opening-day collection itself, becoming the highest-grossing directors of Hollywood at the Indian box office.

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