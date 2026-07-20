Obsession Worldwide Box Office: 10th Weekend Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obsession is edging closer to beating the global haul of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the worldwide box office. The horror movie has surpassed the global haul of The Exorcist as the all-time 7th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Next weekend, it will beat Beetlejuice 2 to climb another rank upward in the list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has achieved solid numbers at the box office and is still raking in winning collections. It is the biggest horror film of this century, made on a budget of less than $1 million. The magnificent word-of-mouth is still fueling strong numbers at the box office, both domestically and worldwide.

Obsession edges closer to the $450 million mark worldwide

The Curry Barker movie continues to post strong numbers at the domestic box office for horror movies. Obsession collected $2.5 million on its 10th weekend in North America, which is the biggest one ever for horror movies. It has dropped by 34.7% since last weekend, despite losing 545 screens in North America. The film hit $258.5 million at the domestic box office.

Internationally, the horror movie has collected $6.2 million in its tenth weekend at the overseas box office, down 25.3% from last weekend. The film’s overseas collection has reached $184.2 million across 75 international markets. Adding the domestic and the overseas totals, the worldwide collection of the movie hits $442.7 million. It is less than $10 million away from the $450 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $258.5 million

International – $184.2 million

Worldwide – $442.7 million

It becomes the 7th-highest-grossing horror movie ever worldwide

This weekend, Obsession has surpassed the $430.9 million lifetime global total of The Exorcist as the 7th highest-grossing horror movie of all time at the worldwide box office. The movie is still tracking to earn between $460 million and $480 million in its original run worldwide. Therefore, next weekend, it is expected to surpass Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as the 6th highest-grossing horror movie ever worldwide. Obsession was released on May 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Michael Japan Box Office: Inches Closer To the Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s Total To Recover Its #2 Rank!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News