Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Beats Sinners (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obsession continues its glorious run at the box office. It has surpassed the Sinners’ worldwide haul to become one of the biggest horror hits at the box office. The movie has also emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. It is tracking to cross the $400 million milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Obsession at the worldwide box office

The movie has hit digital platforms, yet it earned over $1 million on its 47th day. It remains above $1 million for 47 days, beating Barbie’s 46-day streak as the #5 longest streak post-COVID at the North American box office. The movie collected $1.7 million on its 7th Tuesday, dropping just 35.9% from last Tuesday after losing just 88 theaters on Friday.

Based on Box Office Mojo’s latest numbers, the domestic total for Obsession is $237.1 million. It is tracking to cross $250 million soon. Internationally, the collection stands at $137.3 million, and, when combined with the domestic total for Obsession, the worldwide collection is $374.4 million. It is expected to cross $400 million worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $237.0 million

International – $137.3 million

Worldwide – $374.4 million

Surpasses Sinners worldwide

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler and featuring Michael B Jordan, is one of the biggest horror hits ever. It was reportedly the highest-grossing original horror movie of the decade. The Oscar-winning horror movie collected $370.3 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Obsession has surpassed the global haul, Sinners. With that, Curry Barker‘s film became the highest-grossing original horror movie of the decade at the worldwide box office.

Obsession is the highest-grossing horror movie of the year, and it was released on May 15. The film follows a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend to fall in love with him, resulting in horrific consequences.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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