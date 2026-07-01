Michael Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Michael is the second-biggest film of the year after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but it has a chance to overtake the Nintendo sequel worldwide. The King of Pop’s biopic is still going strong at the box office and is expected to cross a major global milestone. This weekend, it emerged as the highest-grossing biopic ever at the worldwide box office. It now aims for the top rank at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael Jackson’s biopic features his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the titular role. It is the biggest live-action movie of the year. The movie is trying to set a new benchmark for biopics worldwide as it pursues the $1 billion milestone. This Antoine Fuqua-helmed movie has been greenlit for a sequel, according to reports. However, many criticized this movie for whitewashing Michael Jackson and not showing the controversies. But the fans really enjoyed the movie, and it is a blockbuster.

Michael at the worldwide box office

Michael has crossed the $370 million mark at the North American box office. It collected $370.3 million domestically and is inches away from beating The Passion of the Christ for the highest-grossing biopic of all time. Internationally, the movie’s collection stands at $607.3 million, bringing the total to $977.6 million. It is on track to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office, according to predictions.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $370.3 million

International – $607.3 million

Worldwide – $977.6 million

Can it surpass the global haul of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie worldwide?

According to reports, Michael is on track to earn around $1.05 billion at the worldwide box office in its original run. Meanwhile, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stands at a $1 billion worldwide cume, making it the highest-grossing film of the year. Michael is approximately $31.07 million short of surpassing the global haul of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to become the highest-grossing film of the year.

What is the film about?

The film follows the early life of musician Michael Jackson, tracing his journey from the talented lead singer of The Jackson 5 to a global superstar driven by his ambition to be the world’s greatest entertainer. Michael was released on April 24.

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