Minions & Monsters North America Box Office: Running Opening Day Update ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Minions & Monsters has been released in theaters, and its opening day is looking quite strong, according to the latest reports. It is expected to record one of the biggest Wednesday opening days for animations released in July. It will be a good start for the Illumination animation. The film has opened without any previews. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Pierre Coffin, the family movie is expected to entertain audiences and help the franchise bounce back so it can deliver another $1 billion banger. The animation is, however, tracking to stay below the Pixar movie, Toy Story 5, at the box office. It will also not beat Toy Story 5 or The Super Mario Galaxy Movie‘s three-day opening weekend.

Minions & Monsters’ expected opening day gross at the North American box office

According to Deadline’s latest report, Minions & Monsters has earned an estimated $13.75 million on its Wednesday opening day, with no previews. It is on track to earn the 4th-biggest Wednesday opening day for an animated film in July, behind Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs‘ $13.9 million. At the top is Despicable Me with $35 million.

Check out the top 3 Wednesday opening day grosses among July animations

1. Despicable Me 2 – $35 million

2. Despicable Me 4 – $27.2 million

3. Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs – $13.79 million

It should be noted that this is not the final opening-day gross for Minions & Monsters, and it may differ from the official numbers. If luck is on its side, the Universal movie can earn a place in the top 3.

More about the weekend

According to the report, the movie is tracking to earn around $80 million on its opening weekend. However, some exhibitors claim it would earn between $60 million and $90 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It was made at a reported cost of $85 million, so it will have an easy time rolling over to the profitable ground. Globally, the film is expected to earn $170 million over its five-day opening weekend. Minions & Monsters was released in the theaters on July 1.

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