Obsession North America Box Office: Set To Beat This 2nd Highest-Grossing Captain America Movie (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Curry Barker is one of the most popular YouTubers, known for his sketch comedy channel co-created with Cooper Tomlinson. He has become a sensation due to the horror film, Obsession, that he directed. It is putting many big-budget films to shame, and now it is the turn of a Captain America movie. There are four movies in this MCU franchise, and the micro-budget horror flick has already beaten two of the Captain America movies at the North American box office. Now it is going after the second-highest-grossing Captain America movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Obsession edges closer to the $300 million milestone at the North American box office.

The Curry Barker movie collected $2.39 million at the North American box office in its 10th weekend. The horror flick has been competing against many tentpole movies, including franchise films and family movies. It has been holding strong for weeks and has completed 10 weekends within the top 10 of the domestic rankings. It has hit the $258.4 million cume at the North American box office. The movie is expected to earn around $270 million in its domestic run; thus, hitting $300 million seems unlikely.

Obsession is set to beat Captain America: The Winter Soldier domestically.

Based on the data provided on Box Office Mojo, Obsession is eyeing the domestic haul of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. For the unversed, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the second-highest-grossing film in the Captain America franchise. Obsession beat Brave New World and The First Avenger weeks back.

For the record, Captain America: The Winter Soldier collected $259.7 million in its domestic lifetime. Curry Barker‘s film is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It is definitely one of the biggest releases ever at the North American box office, especially because of its budget-box-office-returns.

Check out how Obsession stacks up against the Captain America movies domestically

1. Captain America: Civil War – $408.08 million

2. Captain America: The Winter Soldier – $259.7 million

3. Obsession – $258.4 million

4. Captain America: Brave New World – $200.5 million

5. Captain America: The First Avenger – $176.6 million

More about the movie

Globally, Obsession has beaten two of the Captain America movies – Captain America: The First Avenger ($370.6 million) and Captain America: Brave New World ($415.1 million). This also shows its global dominance. Obsession has hit the $442.6 million cume at the worldwide box office, and it was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $258.4 million

International – $184.2 million

Worldwide – $442.6 million

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