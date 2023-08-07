Advertisement

It’s raining centuries for Alia Bhatt. In last 20 months, she has scored two centuries and one double century already. We are talking about just Alia Bhatt’s Bollywood movies because if one counts her South outings too then even RRR is on the list, though she had a minimal role in there. However when it comes to hardcore Bollywood outings where she has a key role to play then Brahmastra is a double century maker, Gangubai Kathiawadi was her solo 100 Crore Club entrant and now with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she has another big one in the making.

This is how the list of centuries look like for Alia Bhatt:

RRR (Hindi) – 274.31 crores

Brahmastra – 257.44 crores

Gully Boy – 140.25 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 129.10 crores

Raazi – 123.84 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 116.68 crores

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 105.08 (still running)

(still running) 2 States – 102.14 crores

Advertisement

In quick time Alia Bhatt’s film will cross the lifetime business of Badrinath Ki Dulhania as well and then before the close of third weekend even Gangubai Kathiawadi would be history. Post that the competition would be with Gully Boy. That would be closely fought battle since the film also needs to contend with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 which are arriving this weekend.

Meanwhile, in terms of the century makers, Alia Bhatt has now surpassed Kareena Kapoor Khan who has 7 centuries to her name and is in direct competition with Katrina Kaif (8 centuries). In this race to supremacy, she would soon be finding herself neck to neck with Deepika Padukone (9 centuries) and rest assured, it would a fight to the finish.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 9: Witnesses A Fantastic Jump By Scoring Better Than Opening Day’s 11.10 Crores, Will Enter 100 Crore Club Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News