Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – starring Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani, is working wonders at the box office. The rom-com family drama – that also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles, entered the coveted 100 crore club in India on Day, but have you wondered how it’s performing internationally too?

RARKPK is Karan’s comeback directorial, and just like his previous films – namely Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more, it’s too creating ripples in the international markets. Read on to know how much it has collected there.

As per the numbers coming in, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has an overseas gross collection of Rs 86 crore. Along with its gross India collection of Rs 123.99 crore, the worldwide collection of the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film currently stands at Rs 209.99 crore. The Karan Johar-directed film’s India nett collection is currently Rs 105.08 crore.

As per a Bollywood Bubble report, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has surpassed the collection of SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the UK market. The reports state that the film had minted $7 million and went on to become the second-highest-grosser after Pathaan.

While RARKPK is already a big hit overseas, the Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi co-starter will be a success in India soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

