Although the sequel to Anil Sharma’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2, comes 22 years after the first film, the craze for tickets in advance booking is unexpected.

“They expected some amount of enthusiasm. But this has hit the roof,” says a source close to the producers Zee Studios, who have decided to increase the number of screens in the first week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Initially, it was going to be around 2500 screens. Now it is close to 3500 screens, which is far larger than the number of screens for OMG 2, which opens on the same day (August 11) as Gadar 2,” a source close to the project informs this writer.

In fact, so taken aback is the whole team with the unprecedented response to Gadar 2 and Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh that plans for part 3 are already crystallizing.

All I can tell you at this point of time is that part 3 will come much sooner than part 2.

An informed source reveals, “The idea of part 3 came up during internal conversations between the producers(Zee Studios), (director) Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol. Sunny immediately said, ‘Why not!’. If the response to the trailer of Gadar 2 is so overwhelming, one can imagine what the response to the actual film would be when it opens on August 11. Writer Shaktimaan has already been tasked with writing part 3.”

Must Read: Gadar 2 To Have Don 3 Teaser Attached Introducing Ranveer Singh In A Suave New Don For Younger Generation? – Interesting Details Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News