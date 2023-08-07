Bollywood star Sunny Deol, who is busy promoting his upcoming release ‘Gadar 2,’ said that everyone wants to watch superhero movies and revealed that his character in the upcoming film is no less than that. In Gadar 2, the actor will be seen reprising the character of Tara Singh from his 2001 blockbuster hit ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

Speaking during a session on Sunday at the 2023 Jagran Film Festival in New Delhi, Sunny said that his character Tara Singh is no less than Hulk or Superman who ‘will set things right’.

The news agency PTI quoted Sunny Deol as saying, “Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman. Every man wants to watch Hulk and Superman. He believes that (the hero) on screen will set things right. Like there are Marvel Comics, here is Tara Singh. You don’t draw these powers from working out. These are emotional powers.”

Sunny Deol also cited the example of the famous ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ sequence from Gadar and said when a character is faced with a difficult choice, “God” comes on screen to show the way. He added, “Then, you move ahead. That is the superpower of honesty, earnestness, and simplicity. That’s what superheroes are all about.”

The 66-year-old also spoke about how he doesn’t believe in preparing for a role and said, “It is in your genes or you have it. You can enhance it through technique but you can’t become an actor by doing bodybuilding or dancing. Every person has all kinds of emotions. As actors, we are blessed when a character comes to us, so we are able to present those emotions outside. That’s when it feels real.”

The sequel of ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,’ Gadar 2 is set in 1971 about 17 years after the events of Gadar. Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who also helmed the original one, has directed the follow-up, also starring stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, which is slated to hit the screens on August 11.

