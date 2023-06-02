Rivalries among Bollywood celebrities are standard, and it has been a part of the industry for decades. These rivalries often stem from a combination of professional competition, personal differences, or clashes of egos. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ameesha Patel’s rivalry was one of the most publicised.

Their animosity is believed to stem from professional rivalries and personal differences. Both made their Bollywood debut in the same year. While Ameesha made her debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Kareena debuted with Refugee in 2000.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was supposed to make her debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, but Ameesha Patel came on board after she backed out. Since then, rumours claim that this move by the makers started a long-term tiff between Bebo and Ameesha. It is said that Kareena Kapoor had commented on Ameesha’s performance in the Rakesh Roshan directorial and had called her a bad actor.

Ameesha publicly discussed her alleged conflict with Kareena Kapoor Khan last year. During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ameesha Patel confessed that “I have no enemies. In fact, when Kareena looks stunning in some song or some film and delivers a great performance, I actually tell my closest friends that ‘Wow, she has done a brilliant job.’ I think she is a tremendously beautiful woman, an amazing actress, and I have nothing against her.”

Additionally, Ameesha addressed questions about how she had handled the media in the past regarding the allegations of a dispute with Kareena. “I said I have no comments. I will only have positive things to say about her because I don’t know her enough to talk ill. All I know of her is her work, and I think it’s great. She has certain opinions about me? It’s fine, let her be entitled to them, and I don’t even know whether she said it or the media escalated it,” Ameesha Patel said.

