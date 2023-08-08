Rajinikanth is all set to storm theatres this Thursday onwards. After a gap of almost two years, the superstar returns to the big screen with his highly anticipated Jailer and the film is expected to take a big opening at the box office. Don’t be surprised if the biggie comfortably surpasses Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu in advance booking. Keep reading to know more!

Rajini was last seen in 2021’s Annaatthe. It failed to create a box office storm everyone was expecting from the veteran star. Now, with Nelson donning the director’s hat, high hopes are pinned on Rajini’s upcoming release. So far, the trailer and songs have created good hype around the film, and the response has been superb in ticket sales.

In the latest update, Jailer has sold tickets worth 8.80 crores gross for day 1 all across the country (excluding blocked seats), and the figure is expected to show a big spike as we get closer to the release day. The 10 crores mark will be hit soon, and as of now, the film is running with the second-best advance booking for a Tamil film in 2023.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is at the top with 11.49 crores gross, as per Sacnilk. This number looks very much achievable, and it seems Rajinikanth’s Jailer will soon cross it to become the biggest Tamil film of 2023 in terms of advance booking collection. It has already surpassed Thunivu’s 10.83 crores gross and Ponniyin Selvan 2‘s 7.65 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

