Actor Arjun Kapoor has flaunted the culinary skills of his girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

Arjun took to Instagram Stories to share a video of food cooked by Malaika. He also wrote: “When she cooks for you on Sunday.”

In response to it, Malaika shared the video on Instagram Stories along with red heart emojis.

Going by their photos and videos, the couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seems to be having a happy Sunday.

Malaika also posted her photo taken while relaxing in a swimming pool. “Smile, be happy n make your year count …. make 2021 glorious …. happy Sunday,” she captioned it.

For Malaika and Arjun Kapoor, the new year began with them making their relationship official on Instagram with a loved-up picture.

