Actress Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a moment from her version of a tropical paradise, which reminded netizens of cabbage.

As she enjoys her time in Goa with actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika posted an image where she is wearing green co-ords and posing with many plants in the background. The image appears to be taken at the garden of the beach house where she is staying.

“Tropical paradise,” Malaika Arora captioned the image.

While many social media users loved the image and shared how hot and s*xy Malaika Arora is looking, some users couldn’t resist a jibe.

“Green cabbage,” wrote one user, while another shared: “Patta gobhi like.” “Banras wala pann look,” shared another, while one user said: “Eco friendly.” There was a user who called her “Tarzan ki behen”.

Well, as many other much talked about couples in B-town, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor flew to Goa to spend their vacations and ring in the new years together. The duo is reportedly staying at Malaika’s sister Amrita’s house. Like last year even this year, the much in love couple will be together to welcome the new year.

We hope that in 2021 we get to see Malaika and Arjun getting married. Do you want the same too? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also, Stick to Koimoi for more such updates.

