Sonakshi Sinha recently announced that she is back on the sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, Fallen, which is directed by filmmaker Reema Kagti. The film initially gone on floors earlier this year but was halted due to nationwide lockdown which was imposed in March.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a series of stories from the show’s sets. She captioned “Off to shoot for my series with Amazon Prime Video today! My first day on set after lockdown. Can’t even tell you how it feels.” Reportedly, she will be essaying the role of a tough cop in the series.

Now it seems the actress will be seen yet another OTT project. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sonakshi Sinha has signed another OTT project which will be released on Netflix. A source said to the publication, “It’s an action-oriented film but not a woman-centric project. It will also have another popular male actor opposite her. It’s yet another thriller that will involve a lot of stunts and sequences too.”

While not much detail about the project has been revealed yet, the Dabbang actress will start shooting for the project after finishing Reema Kagti’s Fallen. The source said, “Sonakshi Sinha will first shoot for Reema’s show. It will be wrapped up by March 2021 and this project will go on the floors right after.”

Since Fallen’s filming was delayed due to the nationwide lockdown, the director was planning to have a five-week schedule of the Amazon Prime Video series. A source revealed to mid-day, Reema intends to wrap up the show in a start-to-finish schedule. A local production team has conducted a recce and procured the necessary permissions for the shoot. The director is rounding off a 35-member unit for the stint that will go on till mid-January.”

Fallen marks as the digital debut for Sonakshi Sinha after appearing in films like the “Dabangg” series, “Lootera” and “Mission Mangal”. Apart from Sinha, the cast of the series will also have Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah.

