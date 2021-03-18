Dwayne Johnson is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He is also known for his ring name ‘The Rock’ wrestled for WWF/WWE for eight years prior to pursuing an acting career in Hollywood. He is a superstar now and he is well-known for his action-packed movies such as the Fast and the Furious series.

Dwayne is one of the highest-paid superstars in Hollywood and his net worth is $280 Million. While we have seen him driving cool cars in movies, the wrestler-turned-actor owns some of the big boy toys in real-life as well. Let’s take a look at the 48-year-old actor’s car collection that is sitting in his garage.

Pagani Huayra

Pagani Huayra is one of the most expensive and exotic cars on the planet and Dwayne Johnson owns this car. While it is hard to imagine a 6’4 muscular man driving around a sports car like this, he managed to arrive driving the car at the premiere of the hit HBO show Ballers. The luxury sports car is priced at $1.3 million and it was limited to just 100 units as part of Pagani’s agreement with engine supplier Mercedes-AMG.

Ferrari LaFerrari

Dwayne may be incapable of fitting into supercars but that doesn’t stop him from owning one. Ferrari LaFerrari, which is the flagship model of the Italian automaker, has got a 6.3-litre V12 engine and generated 950Hp. The luxury sports car is also a part of The Rock’s exotic car collection.

Rolls-Royce Wraith

It becomes obvious for a superstar like him to own such a prestigious luxury car. Dwayne Johnson owns a two-door Wraith coupe which is powered by 6.5-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. The Luxury car is definitely a stylish way of getting around.

Lamborghini Huracan

Lamborghini Huracan is another sports car in his garage. The car is designed to develop to provide all the space and comfort you need. The luxury coupe just adds to his pretty amazing car collection.

2017 Ford GT

Dwayne Johnson has been endorsing Ford in the US for a long. He has been seen many of the brands’ commercials while he continues to struggle to fit inside supercars. Interestingly, Ford made only 1000 pieces of this beauty and the actor owns one of it.

