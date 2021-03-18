Ellen DeGeneres has signed a new deal with bosses at science and nature channel Discovery to produce specials, series and documentaries.

The new agreement will launch with Endangered, a documentary about earth’s dwindling species, which the animal-loving Finding Dory star will narrate and executive produce for the Discovery+ streaming platform.

The film, streaming on Earth Day, April 22 (21), marks the first time Ellen has narrated a documentary.

“I’m so excited to partner with Discovery,” DeGeneres tells Deadline. “I’ll get to discover all kinds of things about incredible animals. For instance, did you know the Ring-Tailed Lemur’s tail is longer than its body? I think that’s his tail. I hope that’s his tail. I have so much to discover with Discovery.”

The new film chronicles the efforts of conservationists compiling the latest version of The Red List – the most comprehensive record of the world’s rarest species. (KL/DL/LOT)

