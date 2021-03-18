Country queen Dolly Parton has landed her own ice cream flavour. The 9 to 5 hitmaker has teamed up with tastemakers at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams to come up with a new variety of the frozen treat, which will raise funds for the singer’s non-profit organisation, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which encourages children around the world to read by gifting them free books.

The sweet collaboration was teased in a post on Twitter, which featured a drawing of the superstar and a note stating the limited edition pint was “specially made for Dolly Parton”.

The accompanying message read: “Jeni’s x @DollyParton. Benefitting @dollyslibrary. COMING SOON.”

The exact flavour is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. (MT/WNWC/LOT)

